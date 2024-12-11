Seahawks to Don Action Green Uniforms vs. Green Bay Packers
Entering their biggest game of the season to date, the Seattle Seahawks will bust out their most divisive uniform combination for the first time in 2024 by wearing their action green alternates against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
Since first debuting the alternates back in 2016, the Seahawks have posted a 5-2 record when sporting action green jerseys and action green pants. Both of their defeats in that uniform combination have come in the past four seasons, as they lost to the Rams in 2021 in the game where Geno Smith replaced an injured Russell Wilson and a blowout loss to the 49ers last season. They have never previously worn them against the Packers, who they last played at home in 2018.
Most recently, Seattle wore the all action green threads in a 31-13 loss to San Francisco in Week 12 last season. That was the only time they wore green in 2023, as they replaced one of the two games wearing white jerseys and blue pants at home to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the Super Bowl XLVIII squad and also had two games with 90s throwback uniforms.
Interestingly, the Seahawks have never worn their action green uniforms in a non-prime time game, a trend that will continue on Sunday. Six of their previous seven games wearing the combination happened at Lumen Field under the lights, while they also wore them for the infamous Thursday Night Football road game against the Cardinals in 2017 where cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Kam Chancellor left with injuries.
With only two home games left on the schedule, it's quite possible this will be the only time this season the Seahawks wear the action green uniform kit as well. For fans who love the highlighter look that stands out from any other uniform in the NFL, for better or worse, that may be depressing news, but those who aren't keen on the bright alternate will be pleased to know they won't have to see them more than once.
