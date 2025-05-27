Seahawks training camp battles: Is Jake Bobo safe in revamped WR room?
Regardless of who makes the Seattle Seahawks' initial 53-man roster, the team's wide receiver room will look vastly different than a year ago. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are gone, now with new teams for the first time in their careers. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the No. 20 overall pick in 2023, is the longest tenured starter.
With that position group undergoing a massive transformation, the Seahawks paired Smith-Njigba — now arguably the face of the offense — with former triple crown winner Cooper Kupp. Though he was born in raised in Washington state, Kupp has terrorized the Seahawks since 2017 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
In addition to that pair, the Seahawks signed veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency. Valdes-Scantling played for both the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints in 2024 after winning a pair of Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2022-23. He had a career-high 21.6 yards per reception last season, finishing with 19 catches for 411 yards and four touchdowns.
Those three appear to be roster locks. That leaves fan-favorite former undrafted free agent Jake Bobo, rookie draft picks Tory Horton and Ricky White III and a host of other pass-catchers competing for the final three to four spots, depending on how the rest of the roster shakes out.
Seattle hasn't kept more than six receivers on the initial roster since 2019, when it retained seven. The Seahawks have also kept fewer than six just once during that span, initially entering the 2021 season with just four wide receivers. That was a strange opening roster, as the team also opted for 11 offensive linemen and six running backs. Six has been the sweet spot for the Seahawks.
Horton, a fifth-round pick, could almost be considered a fourth lock with his experience as a kick returner. At the very least, he's probably at the top of the list heading into training camp below the starting trio. If both rookies are retained, Bobo will be on the hot seat.
For two straight seasons, the offseason and preseason hype have always far outweighed Bobo's regular season impact. Bobo played significantly more special teams snaps last season than he did as a rookie, but he only played 15 more offensive snaps (304 to 319). He had less receiving production, however, with just 13 catches (17 targets) for 107 yards and one touchdown.
Bobo was used as a glorified blocking tight end, being targeted on just 5 percent of his snaps. He adds value there, but he may never get a chance to be a primary pass-catcher for the Seahawks. The massive emphasis on bringing in other wide receiver talent indicates the team may feel the same way.
Seattle has two undrafted free agents, Tyrone Broden and Montorie Foster Jr., and two veterans who have been perennial practice squad players but have never been on the roster full-time (Dareke Young and Cody White). The Seahawks also signed 2019 undrafted free agent Steven Sims as potential slot receiver depth, but he was guaranteed just $75,000 of a $1.325 million contract. The team can easily get out of the contract if Sims doesn't make the cut.
Two to three of the players who don't make the roster are likely to be brought back on the practice squad if they clear waivers. Here's a projected beginning-of-the-season lineup for the Seahawks' wide receivers.
Wide receivers (*denotes rookie status): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Tory Horton*, Ricky White III*, Jake Bobo
This would be a diverse wide receiver group with Bobo as the big-bodied receiver who crosses into tight end land, while rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo also doubles as a receiver. Smith-Njigba, Kupp and Valdes-Scantling make up the starters, with Horton as the immediate fourth. White would be the reserve who may see the field in a pinch.
Young and White may be back on the practice squad this season. At least currently, it's hard to see a spot for them on the 53-man roster.