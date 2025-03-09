Seahawks villain Aaron Rodgers ranked among top-5 options to replace Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks are officially in a rebuilding season. They released veteran wideout Tyler Lockett and rumors of a DK Metcalf trade have been flowing for weeks. As if that wasn't enough, they shocked the NFL world when they traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders.
That move reunited Smith with former Seattle head coach Pete Carroll, but it left Seattle without a true starter at the position. Sam Howell is next in line in their depth chart but the Seahawks are unlikely to head into the 2025 season with him as the starter. That's why they're expected to pursue every option, including a veteran who has been a thorn in their side for years.
Aaron Rodgers, who has a 7-4 lifetime record against Seattle — and knocked them out of the playoffs in January 2020 — was named a potential fit by John Breech of CBS Sports. Breech ranked the team's top five options and at No. 4, he lists Rodgers, however, he admits it's a long shot.
"At this point, Rodgers seems like a long shot here, but if anyone is going to take a risk on him, it would be John Schneider. The Seahawks general manager spent eight years in the Packers' front office, and during five of those seasons, Rodgers was on the team. The downside of Rodgers is that he's 41 and he struggled at times during the 2024 season, so it seems unlikely that he would land in Seattle unless he was willing to take an extremely team-friendly deal." — Breech, CBS Sports
The connection between John Schneider and Rodgers might help, but it could also be a hinderance. Rodgers wasn't always on good terms with the Green Bay front office, so Schneider might not be willing to deal with the headache.
If this were the same Rodgers from a few years ago, it might be worth it. At this point, Seattle is best served looking for a quarterback who won't be so high maintenance.
