Seahawks waive UDFA DL before he got cup of coffee, sign rookie CB

The Seattle Seahawks made a pair of corresponding roster moves on Thursday ahead of practice.

Connor Benintendi

Aug 31, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Thor Griffith (50) sacks Austin Peay Governors quarterback Austin Smith (4) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Austin Peay 62-0.
Aug 31, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Thor Griffith (50) sacks Austin Peay Governors quarterback Austin Smith (4) during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Austin Peay 62-0. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Undrafted free agent defensive lineman Thor Griffith's stint with the Seattle Seahawks was about as short as they come.

The Seahawks signed cornerback Keydrain Calligan and waived Griffith on Thursday, just two days after originally signing the big-bodied space-eater in place of Justin Rogers. Griffith, who went undrafted out of Louisville this offseason, was a productive defensive tackle in college and participated in Seattle's rookie minicamp as a tryout player. His official time with the team, however, was short-lived.

These types of signings are releases aren't uncommon in training camp, of course, as the team might think a player could be a fit when they're not. It's also possible they needed cornerback depth more urgently.

Jackson State University safety Keydrain Calligan (7), left, speaks to teammate before the annual Blue and White spring game
Jackson State University safety Keydrain Calligan (7), left, speaks to teammate before the annual Blue and White spring game of the 2024 season played at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on April 6, 2024. / Sarah Warnock/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

Calligan (6-foot, 200 pounds) went undrafted out of Southeastern Louisiana this offseason, signing with the Houston Texans on May 21 before being released on July 23. He wasn't available long before the Seahawks picked him up on Thursday. In his final season at Southeastern Louisiana, Calligan totaled 39 tackles, four pass deflections and one forced fumble.

But Calligan made two prior college stops, playing in 10 games for Jackson State in 2023 and logging 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and three pass deflections. He started his career at Louisiana-Monroe, totaling 45 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and three pass deflections in two seasons there from 2021-22.

Seattle was still without recent free agent signing Shaquill Griffin as of Wednesday, per ESPN's Brady Henderson, as he deals with a personal matter. That still left the Seahawks with nine cornerbacks available on the roster, and Calligan becomes the 10th available if Griffin doesn't return on Thursday.

Griffin's absence raises questions about how prepared he will be for the regular season, as he's not missed the entire beginning of training camp when much of the install work is happening. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald previously said he expected Griffin back early this week.

