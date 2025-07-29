Seahawks swap big-bodied defensive linemen ahead of sixth training camp practice
The Seattle Seahawks made another roster move along their defensive line on Wednesday, just a few hours ahead of their sixth training camp practice and second in full pads. Seattle waived nose tackle Justin Rogers and signed undrafted rookie defensive lineman Thor Griffith, the team announced.
Rogers signed with the Seahawks on July 21, just one day after tight end Noah Fant was released. The 2024 seventh-round pick was already on his third different team in two years in the NFL. Griffith participated in Seattle's rookie minicamp in May as a tryout player and now returns to the team.
Griffith went undrafted out of Louisville this offseason after a productive college career that began at Harvard in 2020. Despite being at Harvard for four years, his first season was nullified due to COVID-19, and he first saw the field in 2021. Griffith totaled 132 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in three seasons at Harvard before transferring to Louisville in 2024.
While his production slowed at Louisville, that was somewhat expected due to the increased level of competition. Griffith finished 2024 with 20 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and three sacks — still impressive numbers for the 6-foot-2, 305-pound interior defensive lineman.
Griffith provides another big-bodied prospect in the middle of the defensive line, and is a legitimate space-eater with his low center of gravity and sheer size. He could play multiple positions along the line, also, despite projecting as a nose tackle.
The team has still shared very little about starter Johnathan Hankins' status other than the fact that he is on the non-football injury list due to a back injury. Hankins is entering his 13th season and was an anchor for the Seahawks last season, re-signing with the team late in the offseason cycle for another run.
Head coach Mike Macdonald appeared optimistic Hankins was on a road to recovery, but it seems the team is stacking the defensive line just in case. Griffith could be solid competition based on his unique size and build.
