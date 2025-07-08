Seahawks don't have worst O-line in NFL, but it's close
The Seattle Seahawks had one of the worst offensive lines in football last year. They added Grey Zabel with a first-round pick, but this is otherwise largely the same unit that struggled so much last season. Despite that, the Hawks won 10 games and nearly made the playoffs.
However, the horizon doesn't seem to hold better days. According to PFF, it's still a pretty awful offensive line. It's not quite the worst, but it's close. Only the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans have it worse, according to Zoltan Buday.
"There is not much to suggest that the Seahawks won't again field a bottom-tier offensive line," he said plainly. This Seahawks offensive line hasn't changed very much, so there's no reason to expect them to suddenly improve.
"Seattle used its first-round pick on Grey Zabel, who is projected to start at left guard. However, a rookie who played at the FCS level last season is unlikely to provide a significant upgrade to a unit that allowed the second-highest pressure rate in 2024 (34.5%)," Buday added.
The Seahawks couldn't protect Geno Smith. If they can't protect Sam Darnold, it could be a very long season in Seattle. Darnold struggled most last season when he wasn't protected, and that could be a major issue in 2025. The old Darnold, the one who didn't have Kevin O'Connell guiding him, could return if that's the case. Their three-year investment could turn sour very quickly.
