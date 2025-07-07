After multiple QB moves, Seahawks predicted to make shock decision in 2026 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks went to great lengths to reshape their QB room this offseason. Geno Smith is out, and Sam Darnold and Jalen Milroe are in. Drew Lock remains and is the likely third QB once the regular season rolls around. And with those players, the Seahawks appear to be set for a few years.
Not so, says Pro Football and Sports Network's Max Dorsey. One offseason after trading Smith, signing Darnold, and spending a third-round pick on Milroe, Dorsey predicts that they'll spend a 2026 third-round pick on another quarterback: Pittsburgh's Eli Holstein.
This is a surprising move for many reasons. Taking a flyer on a QB in a given draft even with established players at the position isn't always a bad idea, some of the smartest teams do it. But a team with this many holes on offense shouldn't be taking a flyer with a third-round pick. If it was a fourth-rounder or later, it might not be as glaring.
The Seahawks need a wide receiver, tight end, and interior linemen on offense. They can also always add defensive talent, with Dorsey believes they'll do with their first two picks in 2026. Still, adding a quarterback of all things next year would only be reasonable if 2025 was a disaster.
Darnold is under contract for three years, and Milroe is on a rookie deal. Those two should last several seasons in Seattle, with Milroe a potential candidate to take over once he's learned the NFL game from Darnold. If the Seahawks feel they need a quarterback next year, even a developmental one, it means they've done something horribly wrong.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Rising 4th-round pick is Seahawks’ most-likely breakout candidate in 2025
New-look Seahawks skill group earns lower grade than Rams, Cards, 49ers
Why Seahawks RBs could see roles expanded under new OC Klint Kubiak
Mike Florio has Sam Darnold on list of NFL QBs on the hot seat this year