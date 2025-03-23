New Seahawks WR knows he can't replace departed stars
For the better part of their six years together, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett made up the Seattle Seahawks' go-to wide receiver duo.
In less than a week's span, both departed the Emerald City. The Seahawks released Lockett on March 5, then traded Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers just four days later.
With those moves, the Seahawks made it clear that Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the undisputed leader in the receiver room, but they would of course bring in some help. The additions of Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency helped the receiver room tremendously, but its' still going to be very difficult to replace those two longtime stars.
In fact, Valdes-Scantling, who signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Seahawks, said as much in his introductory press conference.
"You don't try to fill those shoes," Valdes-Scantling said, per the team's site. "You can't do that. You go out and you be the best version of yourself and whatever that looks like is what it looks like… You can't really recreate something that's only created once. You just go out and be the best version of yourself and it's gotta be enough."
Valdes-Scantling, 30, spent the second half of last season with the New Orleans Saints after his release from the Buffalo Bills. The speedy wideout played well in his short time in the Big Easy, hauling 17 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.
Now, he comes to Seattle to work with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, the very same coordinator who helped him succeed in New Orleans, and he's already looking forward to stepping on the field.
"I'm very excited," Valdes-Scantling said. "I was only [In New Orleans] for eight games and put up some pretty big numbers in a short amount of time with two head coaches and through three quarterbacks. I'm grateful for this opportunity. I'm super excited with what Klint has done and what his offense looks like."
