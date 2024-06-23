Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Where Does Sataoa Laumea Fit in Revamped O-Line?
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
Set to learn a new position as a rookie, where do the Seahawks foresee Sataoa Laumea fitting into offensive line plans in 2024?
Background
A four-star recruit out of Eisenhower High School in California, Laumea opted to turn down several other Power 5 offers to commit to Utah, where he redshirted his first season on campus. Benefiting from that year to get stronger in the weight room, he became a starter at right guard as a redshirt freshman and didn't look back. Over the course of four seasons with the Utes, he started 44 consecutive games at right guard and right tackle, demonstrating remarkable durability and positional flexibility while garnering All-Pac 12 honors four times, including two First-Team selections. After participating in the Senior Bowl, the Seahawks selected Laumea in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft to compete for a roster spot in the interior.
Scheme Fit
Playing at a high level against top competition at multiple spots, Laumea enters the NFL with more than 1,200 college snaps on his resume at both right guard and right tackle. Considering he made a quick transition from guard to tackle successful at Utah, he shouldn't have too many issues flipping over to the left side, where he saw four snaps last season as a senior and will now learn behind Laken Tomlinson. A solid athlete with power, he can also handle zone and gap concepts as a run blocker, giving him some scheme flexibility for the Seahawks.
Best Case Scenario
Though he doesn't get a chance to compete against Tomlinson for the chance to start as a rookie, Laumea handles his switch to left guard smoothly and performs well in the preseason, beating out veteran Tremayne Anchrum for a reserve spot as a swing lineman capable of playing both guard spots as well as tackle.
Worst Case Scenario
Thrust into a crowded guard group with limited experience playing on the left side, Laumea struggles to earn much playing time in exhibition games with Anchrum staying ahead of him behind Tomlinson, leading to his release before being re-signed to Seattle's practice squad.
What to Expect in 2024
Late round picks aren't supposed to come in and push for a starting job, though the Seahawks have had plenty of players over the years who have defied those expectations. The arrival of Tomlinson creates a short-term road block for Laumea to be the next in line to earn a starting spot, especially at a position he has barely played, while fellow rookie Christian Haynes will be battling against McClendon Curtis and Anthony Bradford on the right side.
However, while Laumea likely won't be seeing action in 2024 unless injuries strike, that doesn't mean he won't have a bright future in Seattle either. Tomlinson signed a one-year deal and if the rookie can quickly adjust to playing on the left side, he could be the understudy in waiting to push for a starting role in 2025. Considering the presence of Curtis and Anchrum, it's not a given Laumea will make the initial 53-man roster, but his pedigree coming from Utah and versatility should give him an inside track to stick as a backup with eventual starting upside.