Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Where Does Sataoa Laumea Fit in Revamped O-Line?

Bringing a wealth of experience and versatility to the NFL, Sataoa Laumea may have a long road ahead of him in order to get onto the field for the Seahawks.

Corbin K. Smith

Seahawks rookie guard Sataoa Laumea plays defense on the scout team during a positional drill at OTAs.
The Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in less than a month, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.

In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best and worst case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.

Set to learn a new position as a rookie, where do the Seahawks foresee Sataoa Laumea fitting into offensive line plans in 2024?

Background

A four-star recruit out of Eisenhower High School in California, Laumea opted to turn down several other Power 5 offers to commit to Utah, where he redshirted his first season on campus. Benefiting from that year to get stronger in the weight room, he became a starter at right guard as a redshirt freshman and didn't look back. Over the course of four seasons with the Utes, he started 44 consecutive games at right guard and right tackle, demonstrating remarkable durability and positional flexibility while garnering All-Pac 12 honors four times, including two First-Team selections. After participating in the Senior Bowl, the Seahawks selected Laumea in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft to compete for a roster spot in the interior.

Scheme Fit

Playing at a high level against top competition at multiple spots, Laumea enters the NFL with more than 1,200 college snaps on his resume at both right guard and right tackle. Considering he made a quick transition from guard to tackle successful at Utah, he shouldn't have too many issues flipping over to the left side, where he saw four snaps last season as a senior and will now learn behind Laken Tomlinson. A solid athlete with power, he can also handle zone and gap concepts as a run blocker, giving him some scheme flexibility for the Seahawks.

Best Case Scenario

Though he doesn't get a chance to compete against Tomlinson for the chance to start as a rookie, Laumea handles his switch to left guard smoothly and performs well in the preseason, beating out veteran Tremayne Anchrum for a reserve spot as a swing lineman capable of playing both guard spots as well as tackle.

Worst Case Scenario

Thrust into a crowded guard group with limited experience playing on the left side, Laumea struggles to earn much playing time in exhibition games with Anchrum staying ahead of him behind Tomlinson, leading to his release before being re-signed to Seattle's practice squad.

What to Expect in 2024

Late round picks aren't supposed to come in and push for a starting job, though the Seahawks have had plenty of players over the years who have defied those expectations. The arrival of Tomlinson creates a short-term road block for Laumea to be the next in line to earn a starting spot, especially at a position he has barely played, while fellow rookie Christian Haynes will be battling against McClendon Curtis and Anthony Bradford on the right side.

However, while Laumea likely won't be seeing action in 2024 unless injuries strike, that doesn't mean he won't have a bright future in Seattle either. Tomlinson signed a one-year deal and if the rookie can quickly adjust to playing on the left side, he could be the understudy in waiting to push for a starting role in 2025. Considering the presence of Curtis and Anchrum, it's not a given Laumea will make the initial 53-man roster, but his pedigree coming from Utah and versatility should give him an inside track to stick as a backup with eventual starting upside.

Corbin K. Smith

CORBIN K. SMITH

Graduating from Manchester College in 2012, Smith began his professional career as a high school Economics teacher in Indianapolis and launched his own NFL website covering the Seahawks as a hobby. After teaching and coaching high school football for five years, he transitioned to a full-time sports reporter in 2017, writing for USA Today's Seahawks Wire while continuing to produce the Legion of 12 podcast. He joined the Arena Group in August 2018 and also currently hosts the daily Locked On Seahawks podcast with Rob Rang and Nick Lee. Away from his coverage of the Seahawks and the NFL, Smith dabbles in standup comedy, is a heavy metal enthusiast and previously performed as lead vocalist for a metal band, and enjoys distance running and weight lifting. A habitual commuter, he resides with his wife Natalia in Colorado and spends extensive time reporting from his second residence in the Pacific Northwest.

