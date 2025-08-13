Seahawks add much-needed offensive line help in PFF 2020 redraft
The narrative surrounding the Seattle Seahawks' struggling offensive line has been beaten more than a dead horse, but it's for very good reason.
As bad as the Seahawks' offensive line was last season, when they allowed 54 sacks and averaged fewer than 100 rushing yards per game, those issues didn't just come out of the blue. No, they were the culmination of years of neglect for the position. Be it through the draft, free agency or anything else, the Seahawks simply did not give their offensive line the attention it deserved for far too long.
Thankfully, the Seahawks took a massive step in the right direction by drafting Grey Zabel at No. 18 overall in April, and he already looks like a great addition along the interior. However, one can't help but wonder what could've been if they added some help sooner.
Seahawks land former All-Pro tackle in 2020 redraft
Pro Football Focus took a glimpse into that alternate reality, giving them New York Giants star offensive tackle Andrew Thomas at No. 27 overall in its 2020 redraft. They originally drafted linebacker Jordyn Brooks with that pick.
"The Seahawks could use as much help as they can get on their offensive line," PFF wrote. "Thomas has played only 16 combined games over the past two seasons due to injury but was one of the game’s best tackles during his last fully healthy season in 2022. That year, his 90.3 PFF overall grade ranked third among all offensive tackles in the NFL."
Thomas, whom the Giants originally selected at No. 4 overall out of Georgia, had his struggles starting out, but eventually developed into one of the game's better offensive tackles. He even earned a second-team All-Pro selection in 2022, helping the Giants make a rare playoff appearance.
Unforutnately, injuries have limited Thomas to just 16 out of a possible 34 games over the past two seasons. The Lisfranc injury he suffered last year was particularly brutal, and how he responds this year remains to be seen.
Still, there's no doubt that Thomas would've been an excellent addition to the Seahawks' offensive line, holding down the fort on the left side for years to come.
