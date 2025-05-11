NFL analyst Mark Schlereth on what he loves about Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel
In some ways, Mark Schlereth may see a bit of himself in Seattle Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel.
Like Schlereth, Zabel, the No. 18 overall pick in last month's draft out of North Dakota State, hails from an FCS school. Such schools tend to get overlooked, but as Schlereth - who won three Super Bowls and is now an analyst for Fox Sports - can attest to, they can produce some great players.
“Listen, I like the kid,” Schlereth said on Seattle Sports' "Wyman and Bob." “… Obviously people talk about small school and not elite-level competition and all that garbage. I came from a small school without elite-level competition. The kid, he just can play.”
Schlereth sees more than just a similar background, though. When looking at Zabel's Senior Bowl tape, the former offensive lineman sees a player who can dominate at multiple levels.
“He’s really good not only on line of scrimmage but second-level stuff, really good keeping his feet moving, all that kind of stuff,” Schlereth said. “… He moved from guard to center to guard in the Senior Bowl and absolutely dispensed justice. I thought he was great. He was in front of guys, he locked guys up on line of scrimmage.
“There was no backing down, there was no intimidation, there was none of that small school guy (concerns). He came in there and gave them a mouthful on every rep.”
For a team that struggled so much along the offensive line last season, the Seahawks stand to massively benefit from the addition of Zabel.
“That stuff bodes well, the fact that he played multiple positions and he was flipping up and down the line of scrimmage,” Schlereth said. “… So there’s a guy that can come in and play right away, and play really well, I think.”
