Seattle Seahawks 'Where They’re Meant to Be' Defensively With End of OTAs Looming
As OTAs near a conclusion, first-time defensive coordinator Aden Durde is in no rush to make sure his players have mastered the early installs of the Seattle Seahawks’ new defensive scheme, and that’s exactly how it should be.
With eight OTA practices in the books, mandatory minicamp on the horizon June 11 to13, and a long training camp beginning in late July, Durde told reporters on Monday that most of the focus has been on what’s happening before each play, not during or after, especially with all the defensive playmaking restrictions in OTAs.
Speaking with media after Monday's final open OTA session, Durde and head coach Mike Macdonald want to ensure pre-snap communication, adjustments, and shifts are locked in first.
“Obviously, where we are at, definitely it is part of installing a new scheme, but really it’s just part of the process of this year,” Durde said. “When there’s certain restrictions in the way you can practice and the things you can do, it’s like how do you maximize that by making sure pre-snap you’re moving fast, you’re talking, everyone’s down in a good position. Those are the things you're looking for.”
With many players still not practicing during OTAs or even being present at all, it’s almost impossible to gauge where the unit that will eventually be Seattle’s starting defense currently stands. For now, Durde said those who are practicing are grasping the new scheme well, albeit with some miscues, which are expected.
“I think this time of year you really have to kind of step back and look at it from [the] big picture. I don’t think you have to get down into the detail,” Durde added. “You’re going to install the system, then you’re going to install it again. Then they’re going to get another hit of it next week when we get into true mandatory minicamp and then they’ll get another hit in training camp. I think right now they’re just where they’re meant to be and you have to, I think at this time of year, you’ve got to be comfortable making those mistakes and learning from them.”
Durde and the rest of Seattle’s defensive coaching staff have been tasked with fixing a Seahawks defense that was 30th in total yards allowed, 31st in rushing yards allowed, and 25th in scoring defense while allowing 23.6 points per game. Those poor numbers played a critical role in the decision to move on from legendary coach Pete Carroll and his staff this offseason.
When he was hired, Durde said Macdonald had a “very clear vision” of what the system would be, and it’s only grown from there as the pair — alongside assistant head coach Leslie Frazier — have continued to discuss how they see the team’s culture and its style of play. That has trickled down to the players and he hopes to see continued growth as training camp approaches.
“The players believe in the process, and we’re always looking at it and making sure that it’s right for them."