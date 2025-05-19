Seahawks among NFL teams facing toughest finish to 2025 season
The Seattle Seahawks are analyzing their schedule for the upcoming season, and there are some tough moments the team will face in 2025. One of the tough parts of the team's schedule is the very end, where the Seahawks play two games on the road to close out the season.
CBS Sports writer John Breech thinks the Seahawks were dealt a tough hand when it came to the schedule. "There are six teams that will close out the season with two straight road games, and those teams are: the Cardinals, Ravens, Cowboys, Lions, Saints and Seahawks," Breech wrote.
"The Lions and Cowboys are the only two teams that will face two divisional opponents in that stretch. Someone in the NFL scheduling department must really dislike the Seahawks, because this will mark the second straight season they've closed out the year with two straight road games. The Seahawks haven't played a Week 18 game at home since 2022."
The Seahawks' final home game comes Dec. 18 in a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Then, the team heads to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 before moving back to the west coast to try and conquer the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara.
If the Seahawks are competing for a playoff berth around that time, being on the road only makes things more challenging for them. Last year, the Seahawks were able to come out on top in their final two games against the Chicago Bears and Rams, but the victories weren't enough as Los Angeles edged out Seattle on the tiebreaker.
