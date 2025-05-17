Seahawks expected to slide in 2025 NFL season, win just 7 games
The Seattle Seahawks are in a state of flux with a lot of new changes surrounding the team.
These changes make the Seahawks an unpredictable team going into the season, but Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton believes the team will only find a way to grab seven wins.
"The Seattle Seahawks underwent significant offseason changes, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. They hired play-caller Klint Kubiak to replace Ryan Grubb, traded quarterback Geno Smith, per his request, and wideout DK Metcalf," Moton wrote.
"Seattle signed quarterback Sam Darnold and wideout Cooper Kupp to fill the holes it created with those trades, but both additions have questionable upside.
"In Seattle, Darnold won't play with a supporting cast comparable to the one he had in Minnesota, which included All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, budding wideout Jordan Addison and continuity within the starting offensive line.
"The Seahawks have one proven starting offensive lineman in left tackle Charles Cross. Abraham Lucas must show he can stay healthy after missing 21 games over the last two years. Rookie first-rounder Grey Zabel has the potential to be an upgrade on the interior, while center Olu Oluwatimi and guard Christian Haynes try to solidify themselves as full-time starters.
"Jaxon Smith-Njigba is primed to be Darnold's go-to target, but Kupp has missed 18 games since 2022. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a big-play receiver who knows Kubiak's system from his time with the New Orleans Saints last year, but he's never recorded more than 42 receptions in a season.
"Under defensive-minded head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks should be able to prevent blowouts by limiting scoring opportunities, but their offense raises some concerns."
The Seahawks are using this season as a bridge year for what's next. Either Darnold works out as the team's franchise quarterback and the Seahawks do well, Jalen Milroe emerges as an option for the future, or the team ends up in such a poor position that Seattle will have a chance to take one of next year's top quarterbacks in the draft.
