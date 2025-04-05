Seahawks did not vote to ban Eagles' controversial unstoppable play
The Philadelphia Eagles' "Tush Push" play has always been a point of discussion since they introduced it in 2022, and now that discussion is getting more and more serious.
Recently, the Green Bay Packers introduced a proposal to ban the controversial play, which is essentially just a quarterback sneak with two players pushing him forward. Sixteen teams reportedly supported that proposal at this week's owners meeting, but because rule changes require 24 votes to pass, league owners decided to table it for later. The proposal will likely be revisited when owners meet again in May.
Not every team has confirmed which way they voted, but the Seattle Seahawks have. During an appearance on Seattle Sports' "Wyman and Bob," general manager John Schneider revealed that the Seahawks voted against banning the "Tush Push."
“No, we did not support that,” Schneider said.
The Seahawks have only played the Eagles once since they started using the play, and that was when Philadelphia was in a tailspin in the second half of the 2023 season. Jalen Hurts did score a one-yard touchdown on the "Tush Push" during that game, however, so the Seahawks know how difficult it is to stop.
Many detractors argue that the play brings significant injury risks, but the NFL's health and safety department reportedly has no data to back those claims up. According to Schneider, that lack of data is why the proposal didn't pass.
“It’s not as clear as the hip-drop has been,” Schneider said. “Last year, they were going through the hip-drop stuff and the videos are awful. … But the medical portion wasn’t as clear on this.
“But the discussion was pretty intense. … There was a lot of really interesting opinions both ways.”
Maybe some owners will have a change of heart next month, but getting eight teams to flip their votes seems like a tall order. Based on Schneider's comments, it sounds like the Seahawks won't be changing their vote.
