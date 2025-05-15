Where do Seahawks rank in number of prime-time games?
The Seattle Seahawks unveiled their schedule for the 2025 NFL season on Wednesday evening. While they don't have as many prime-time games as the Kansas City Chiefs, the Seahawks still landed a decent amount.
Seattle has four prime-time matchups, starting with a Week 4 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals on the road. The team will host the Houston Texans on ESPN+ in Week 7. Then in Week 9, the Seahawks will face the Washington Commanders on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."
Lastly, Seattle will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 on Amazon Prime. Check out the team's full prime-time schedule below.
Seahawks' Prime-time Schedule
- Week 4: At Arizona Cardinals - Prime Video
- Week 7: Vs. Houston Texans - ESPN+
- Week 9: At Washington Commanders - NBC
- Week 16: Vs. Los Angeles Rams - Prime Video
So how does the Seattle's prime-time slate stack up to the other 31 NFL teams? As mentioned above, the Chiefs have the most national TV games of any team in 2025 with seven.
The Dallas Cowboys have the second-most prime-time games with six total. Eight NFL teams -- the Bills, Dolphins, Falcons, Lions, Eagles, Commanders, Chargers and 49ers -- are tied with five games each.
Seattle was one of eight teams with four national TV games in 2025. The other seven teams include the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.
Somehow, there were three teams -- the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints -- who did not receive a single prime-time game, although it's hard to blame the NFL for not wanting to include them.
