Where do Seahawks rank in number of prime-time games?

Seattle was given four prime-time matchups by the NFL this season. How does that stack up to the other 31 teams?

Matt Urben

Oct 1, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; NBC Sunday Night Football announcer Al Michaels speaks on the set during pregame warmups by the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks unveiled their schedule for the 2025 NFL season on Wednesday evening. While they don't have as many prime-time games as the Kansas City Chiefs, the Seahawks still landed a decent amount.

Seattle has four prime-time matchups, starting with a Week 4 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals on the road. The team will host the Houston Texans on ESPN+ in Week 7. Then in Week 9, the Seahawks will face the Washington Commanders on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

Lastly, Seattle will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 on Amazon Prime. Check out the team's full prime-time schedule below.

Seahawks' Prime-time Schedule

  • Week 4: At Arizona Cardinals - Prime Video
  • Week 7: Vs. Houston Texans - ESPN+
  • Week 9: At Washington Commanders - NBC
  • Week 16: Vs. Los Angeles Rams - Prime Video

So how does the Seattle's prime-time slate stack up to the other 31 NFL teams? As mentioned above, the Chiefs have the most national TV games of any team in 2025 with seven.

The Dallas Cowboys have the second-most prime-time games with six total. Eight NFL teams -- the Bills, Dolphins, Falcons, Lions, Eagles, Commanders, Chargers and 49ers -- are tied with five games each.

Seattle was one of eight teams with four national TV games in 2025. The other seven teams include the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams.

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Somehow, there were three teams -- the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints -- who did not receive a single prime-time game, although it's hard to blame the NFL for not wanting to include them.

