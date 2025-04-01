Seahawks fill major need in latest NFL mock draft
The Seattle Seahawks are less than a month away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and they need to find some protection for Sam Darnold in the trenches.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski helps fill that need for the Seahawks by linking them to Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 18 overall pick in his latest mock draft.
"The Seattle Seahawks offense is going to look drastically different this fall after moving beyond quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The offensive line needs renovations, too," Sobleski writes.
"Offensive tackle is set with Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, as long as both remain healthy. The interior is a completely different story. Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. may have won the Outland Trophy as a left tackle, but he makes the move inside upon joining the Seahawks."
Bleacher Report scout Brandon Thorn believes that Banks could become a pillar for the Seahawks offensive line for many years to come.
"Seattle needs to upgrade the guard position early in this draft after not addressing it in free agency," Thorn said. "Although this move would be a projection with Banks after exclusively playing left tackle in college, his quickness and adept hand-fighting skills signal a smooth transition. This pick also provides insurance at right tackle with Lucas' potential lingering injury concerns."
The Seahawks will have the opportunity to select Banks on the night of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place on Thursday, April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks predicted to trade up w/ Bears for consensus #1 OT prospect
Should Seattle Seahawks move on from expensive veteran tight end?
Sam Darnold got something from Seahawks that Russell Wilson never did
Seahawks 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft: Post post-free agency edition