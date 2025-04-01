All Seahawks

Seahawks fill major need in latest NFL mock draft

The Seattle Seahawks could add some help for Sam Darnold in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round
Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are less than a month away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and they need to find some protection for Sam Darnold in the trenches.

Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski helps fill that need for the Seahawks by linking them to Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 18 overall pick in his latest mock draft.

"The Seattle Seahawks offense is going to look drastically different this fall after moving beyond quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The offensive line needs renovations, too," Sobleski writes.

"Offensive tackle is set with Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, as long as both remain healthy. The interior is a completely different story. Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. may have won the Outland Trophy as a left tackle, but he makes the move inside upon joining the Seahawks."

Bleacher Report scout Brandon Thorn believes that Banks could become a pillar for the Seahawks offensive line for many years to come.

"Seattle needs to upgrade the guard position early in this draft after not addressing it in free agency," Thorn said. "Although this move would be a projection with Banks after exclusively playing left tackle in college, his quickness and adept hand-fighting skills signal a smooth transition. This pick also provides insurance at right tackle with Lucas' potential lingering injury concerns."

The Seahawks will have the opportunity to select Banks on the night of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place on Thursday, April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites.

