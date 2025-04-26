Seahawks get promising grade on Round 5 WR Tory Horton
The Seattle Seahawks have another new wide receiver after taking Colorado State star Tory Horton with the No. 166 overall pick in the fifth round of the draft.
Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski praised the Horton pick, giving the Seahawks a "B" in his grade.
"The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver group will look so drastically different this fall. The team moved on from DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. However, Tory Horton’s game is reminiscent of Lockett’s coming out of Kansas State," Sobleski wrote. "Had Horton flipped his junior and senior seasons, he may have been more highly regarded throughout the draft cycle.
"In 2023, Horton finished fifth in the nation with 96 receptions. He also posted his second of back-to-back 1,100-receiving-yard campaigns.
"Unfortunately, the two-time first-team All-Mountain West selection suffered a knee injury in 2024 that limited him to only six games. However, he still ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine."
The Seahawks must not view Horton's knee injury as a major issue, but once he is healthy, he will have a chance to compete for snaps in Seattle's new wide receiver room.
Horton joins third-year pro Jaxson Smith-Njigba, new signee Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, River Cracraft, John Rhys Plumlee, Steven Sims, Cody White and Dareke Young as the members of Seattle's pass-catching unit.
The Seahawks hope Horton will add some competition for the group in hopes of having an impact during the season as one of Sam Darnold's targets in the passing game.
