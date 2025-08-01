NFL analyst sets high bar for Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel in first year
Until they selected Grey Zabel at No. 18 overall this year, the Seattle Seahawks hadn't used a first-round pick on an interior offensive lineman for nearly a decade. Naturally, expectations are quite high for the prized rookie.
Zabel, a first-team FCS All-American in 2024, was already an impressive prospect early on in the pre-draft process. However, his outstanding performance at the Senior Bowl cemented him as the best guard in the class, and as fate would have it, he landed with a team in desperate need of help along the interior offensive line.
The Seahawks are counting on Zabel to hit the ground running this season, and The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner believes he will do just that.
Analyst believes Grey Zabel will be 'plus-starter' by season's end
"Zabel has been working with the starters at left guard since Seattle’s offseason program started," Baumgardner wrote. "He’ll have growing pains, but I absolutely expect him to settle in as a plus-starter by the end of his rookie season. Zabel is also smart and tough enough to help C Olu Oluwatimi and OT Charles Cross improve.
Zabel's talent isn't in question, but how he adjusts to the NFL game, and Klint Kubiak's offense in particular, will make or break his season. Luckily, he's giving every bit of effort the Seahawks could possibly hope for.
"It's been unbelievable every day showing up to the facility grateful that you're a Seahawk," Zabel said after signing his rookie contract in May. "I'm just taking it one step, one day at a time in this crucial part of this process.
"What an unbelievable culture it is here. Guys coming up, introducing themselves, talking you through things, helping you understand what to expect moving forward. I'm super excited to be in a locker room like we have here."
