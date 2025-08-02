What Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel has learned from Leonard Williams at training camp
If iron does indeed sharpen iron, then the Seattle Seahawks are in good shape heading towards the 2025 NFL season. On paper Seattle has a much stronger unit on defense than on the other side of the ball, so it only makes sense that the defense is winning the majority of the reps at training camp.
That being said, over time that competition should only make the Seahawks' offense better- as they'll hae little choice but to play at a high level every day in practice. One place that may not be true is in the trenches - where Seattle's interor defensive line dwarfs the Seahawks' interior offensive line, which is the weakest point on the roster right now.
One possible exception to that rule is that of rookie Grey Zabel, who should serve as an immediate big upgrade at left guard over what they got from Laken Tomlinson last year. Zabel will have a learning curve like any rookie, though - and he's picked a great veteran to learn from.
Here's what Zabel told Seattle Sports Radio about what he's learned picking the brain of star defensive end Leonard Williams.
Grey Zabel on Leonard Williams
Williams has easily been Seattle's best player since coming over in a mid-season trade from the Giants in 2023. The sheer number of star defensive tackles around the league has overshadowed what he's done to some extent, but if he continues playing like has it will be impossible to deny him an All-Pro nod in 2025.
As for Zabel, all he has to do is not fall on his face and he'll be a significant step up at a position that was a critical weakness over the last few season. Where he goes from there will depend a great deal on what he can soak up from Williams and the other Seahawks vets.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Jalen Milroe flashes one of his best assets at Seahawks training camp
Seattle Seahawks are poised to have two new Hall of Famers soon
Mike Macdonald jolts Seahawks staff up 10 spots in ESPN rankings
Seahawks among best NFL teams to miss the playoffs last year