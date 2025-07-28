Seattle Seahawks' third-round guard Christian Haynes now 'in the mix' at center
Christian Haynes had a weird first season with the Seattle Seahawks. The 2024 third-round pick out of UConn was hailed for his five years of dominating college experience, albeit sparingly against top-tier FBS competition. The Huskies, for the most part, also rarely won games from 2018-23.
But Haynes seemingly had all the tools to be a successful NFL guard, and his frame backed up that skill set. His ceiling is high, though it is unknown how long it will take for him to develop into a starting-caliber player.
As a rookie, he seemed to be in the mix at right guard, appearing on offense as a platoon player for an oft-struggling Anthony Bradford. Haynes played 164 offensive snaps in the first 10 games of the season before his usage plummeted — seeing just three offensive snaps in the final seven games.
Now, however, Haynes appears to be getting opportunities at positions outside of right guard, according to Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. Following Seattle's fourth practice of training camp on Saturday, July 26, Macdonald stated Haynes is "in the mix" at center, per Seahawks.com senior reporter John Boyle.
"He started getting some snaps towards the end of spring," Macdonald said, per Boyle. "[We'll] keep the competition open and see what happens. I'd say right now [Oluwatimi and Sundell] are ahead of Christian at center."
Haynes was superseded by 2024 sixth-rounder Sataoa Laumea as Seattle's starting right guard for the final six games of last season once Bradford was placed on injured reserve. He's back in the competition at that position this season, however, and is potentially being looked at as the Day 1 starter over Bradford.
That gives the Seahawks options with their highest-drafted offensive lineman of the 2024 draft cycle. Even if he doesn't win the center job, he could potentially slot in there in a pinch if injuries pile up. Nevertheless, it's surprising considering Haynes never played center at UConn.
Olu Oluwatimi, who started eight games for the Seahawks after Connor Williams' midseason retirement, is the favorite to win the job. But 2024 undrafted free agent Jalen Sundell — another versatile blocker — will be a tough competitor. Based on Macdonald's comments, Haynes is likely firmly in third with a much better chance to remain at guard.
