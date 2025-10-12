All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks hold off Jacksonville Jaguars, win ninth straight road game

Fending off a late Jaguars comeback attempt, the Seahawks held on in a 20-12 Week 6 victory.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) hauls in a reception for a touchdown score against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome II (6) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
Bouncing back from a narrow Week 5 loss to one of the league's best teams, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, 20-12, on Sunday, Oct. 12, at EverBank Stadium.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba piled up eight catches for 162 yards and a touchdown, and the Seahawks sacked Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence seven times in a statement victory to move to 4-2 on the season. Jacksonville fell to 4-2 after its hot start to 2025.

Jacksonville struck first via a 21-yard touchdown from Lawrence to wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., but kicker Cam Little missed the extra point (he would later miss a 50-yard field goal as well).

The Seahawks responded with three second-quarter scoring drives, highlighted by a 61-yard touchdown connection from Sam Darnold to Smith-Njigba — the longest catch of the third-year receivers young career.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7), right, sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence
Seattle went to halftime with a 13-6 advantage, and Smith-Njigba already had five catches for 117 yards.

Receiving the ball in the second half, Darnold orchestrated an 8-play, 77-yard drive that was capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp, who logged the 58th receiving score of his career and first as a Seahawk. Kupp finished with two catches for 40 yards.

After a fourth-quarter score by the Jaguars, they went silent. Seattle forced the Jaguars to punt on their last three drives, and the Seahawks were able to run out the clock late to seal the win. Even with a short-handed defense, that unit shone late in the game to get the victory.

Seattle now has a longer week of preparation as they try to get healthy on the back-end of their defense. The Seahawks host the Houston Texans (2-3) at 7 p.m. PT on Monday, Oct. 20, at Lumen Field.

