Seahawks insider makes bold claim about rookie class
The Seattle Seahawks are now approaching the second half of their offseason after making moves in free agency and the draft.
The Seahawks have enjoyed one of the more transformative offseasons, swapping out their quarterback and top wide receiver by trading Geno Smith and DK Metcalf while bringing in Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp in free agency.
The Seahawks will now shift their focus to their draft class and development of the younger players on the roster in hopes that they will have an impact in the upcoming season.
"Grey Zabel is the only player from this draft class expected to make a significant impact as a rookie," The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar wrote.
"That comes with being a first-round pick. If he’s a good starter immediately, Seattle’s offensive line might be in good shape. The other three I see with a path to helping as rookies are Nick Emmanwori, Elijah Arroyo and Robbie Ouzts. The latter has numbers in his favor because the roster features only one other fullback. Emmanwori and Arroyo have veterans ahead of them, but no job is safe in the defensive back room, and Arroyo’s main competition is a fourth-round pick entering Year 2."
The Seahawks are undergoing a bit of a rebuild, so having as many rookies making an impact as possible is the most beneficial for the team's future.
Zabel should start right away, and Emmanwori will have a chance to compete for snaps in the secondary, but those two should have potential to help turn things around for their respective units as the Seahawks look to get back on track and into the playoff picture this season.
