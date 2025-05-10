Seahawks insider on how Nick Emmanwori will help unleash Devon Witherspoon
Second-round safety Nick Emmanwori should be a great addition to the Seattle Seahawks on his own, but his impact on his teammates could take him to another level.
Emmanwori, a first-team All-American last season at South Carolina, is an athletic freak who can play anywhere in the secondary. According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, he was one of just three FBS players last year with 300+ snaps at safety, 100+ snaps at slot cornerback, 100+ snaps at inside linebacker and 100+ snaps at outside linebacker.
Of course, the Seahawks have another extremely versatile defensive back in Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft who already has two Pro Bowls to his name. Last season, Witherspoon played 48.1 percent of snaps at slot corner, 35.4 percent at outside corner and 13.8 percent in the box, according to Pro Football Focus.
Rather than the two defensive backs stepping on each other's toes, though, Seattle Sports' Michael Bumpus believes Emmanwori could be the key to unlocking Witherspoon's full potential.
“I don’t think Nick Emmanwori is going to be your every-down nickel in there,” Bumpus said on his show "Bump and Stacy." “But I think that when you need to have a big nickel, when you need to go up against a tight end or a bigger receiver, you move him there and allow Witherspoon to bounce back to the outside and just make him multiple.
“And I think the more you can use Witherspoon on that defense in multiple ways, it’s just gonna enhance his game,” he added. “And I’m excited to see that. Nick might be able to help Witherspoon. Witherspoon can help Nick. And that combination could be crucial.”
Witherspoon may be excellent as a nickel cornerback, but the freedom to line up anywhere in the secondary should only benefit him.
The Seahawks' secondary is arguably their biggest strength, and with Emmanwori now in the fold, it should be one of the best in the league this season.
