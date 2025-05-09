Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker ranked among most 'overvalued' in fantasy football
After seeing his production decline in each of the past two seasons, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is under serious pressure to perform in 2025.
Walker, a 2022 second-round pick out of Michigan State, burst onto the scene in his debut season, rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns to become an Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist. He then had a solid 2023 season with 905 yards and eight touchdowns, but struggled in 2024 with just 573 yards and seven touchdowns. Even when considering he only played 11 games due to injury, his yards per game and yards per attempt both saw a noticeable decline.
Not only are the Seahawks hoping that Walker bounces back in 2025, but so are fantasy football players. Bleacher Report's Alex Kay named Walker among the most "overvalued" players in fantasy football after the NFL Draft.
"Walker in particular would have a tough time meeting the lofty expectations of an RB14 who boasts an ADP of 40, and that’s if he can manage to stay healthy," Kay wrote. "Injuries have taken their toll on the fourth-year back throughout his NFL career and caused him to miss six games in 2024. While he had some bright spots in 2024—including a trio of top-nine finishes during a four-game stretch between Weeks 4-7—he failed to place better than RB15 in his six games from Week 8 onwards.
"With Walker entering the final year of his rookie contract and capable backup Zach Charbonnet already waiting in the wings, a slow start could lead to the Seahawks coaching staff quickly turning to the team’s backup to provide a spark."
According to Pro Football Reference, Walker finished as the No. 15 and No. 16 running back in fantasy in 2022 and 2023, respectively. However, he fell all the way to being the No. 29 running back in 2024, just another indication of how challenging last season was for him.
Of course, helping the Seahawks wins is far more important to Walker than just putting up gaudy stats, but if he happens to help his fantasy owners along the way, then he'll be very happy about that.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Former Seahawks quarterback named ‘the next Sam Darnold’
Seattle Seahawks waive a pair of UDFAs, including a fan favorite
Where does the Seahawks defense rank after the 2025 NFL draft?
Rival GM shares hilarious story about Seahawks’ hotel situation