All Seahawks

Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch lands role in hit HBO series

One of the Seattle Seahawks' all-time greats continues to build his acting career.

Jon Alfano

Dec 29, 2019; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at CenturyLink Field. San Francisco defeated Seattle 26-21. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2019; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at CenturyLink Field. San Francisco defeated Seattle 26-21. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

Seattle Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch has always been a character during his playing days, so perhaps it's not surprising to see him take up acting now.

Actually, the former star running back has appeared in quite a few works over the years. From appearances as himself in shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine to a sizeable role in the move Love Hurts, which released earlier this year, Lynch has quite the fimography under his belt.

Marshawn Lynch during a California Golden Bears game
Oct 22, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears former running back Marshawn Lynch stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Now, the future Hall of Famer is taking on possibly his biggest role yet.

On Friday, HBO announced that Lynch would be joining the cast of the Emmy Award-winning series Euphoria in its third season, which is set to premiere in 2026, four years after the second season.

"I'm hella juiced about the show and getting a chance to work with the people in front and behind the camera,” Lynch said. “At the end of the day, I'm just thankful for the opportunity."

Other new cast memebers joining the show include Grammy Award-winning singer Rosalía and actor Kadeem Harrison. Returning stars include Zendaya, Sydney Swinney and Jacob Elordi.

According to Deadline, the third season will feature a time jump that takes the main characters out of high school. That should help the 38-year-old Lynch feel more at home, even if his exact role is still unknown.

Since retiring for good after the 2019 season, Lynch has taken on several new business ventures. He's part of the ownership group of the NHL's Seattle Kraken, as well as multiple indoor football teams. Additionally, he became the NFLPA's first brand ambassador in 2021.

He clearly has no trouble staying in the public eye, and his future appearance in Euphoria will only add to that.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks predicted to make wild blockbuster QB trade with Falcons

ESPN on how Seattle Seahawks could make room for Myles Garrett

Mike Macdonald has four words to describe preparing for NFL draft

Tyler Lockett linked to 2 WR-desperate NFL teams as a trade target

Published
Jon Alfano
JON ALFANO

Home/Seahawks News