Seattle Seahawks have more to prove than DK Metcalf in Week 2
Whether it was his own shortcomings or simply a product of the Seattle Seahawks' multiple offensive systems, DK Metcalf wasn't happy with his production in a Seahawks uniform.
Following his breakout 1,300-yard season in 2020, just his second in the NFL, Metcalf has been inconsistent. He has had under 1,000 receiving yards in three of his six completed seasons, but never fewer than 900.
Metcalf has hovered somewhere between a low-end WR1 and high-end WR2 in both the fantasy and literal sense for the majority of his career. He also played through Tyler Lockett's prime and lost targets to a rising Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2024.
We've seen what Metcalf's ceiling is. He can be a top-end receiver in the right situation with the right offense, but he's not going to do it every year and with any team. If Metcalf has a huge season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, even with a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball, it wouldn't be a shock, considering he is the offensive focal point.
Seattle, on the other hand, took a huge gamble this offseason. They traded Metcalf, released Lockett and dealt an oft-underrated Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Those are huge holes to fill, even if none were going to lead the NFL statistically in 2025.
Head coach Mike Macdonald opted to shift to a run-heavy scheme with Klint Kubiak this season from Ryan Grubb's pass-heavy attack last year. That's behind an offensive line that appears to be getting better, but still hasn't proved anything.
Smith-Njigba's legitimacy is far from a concern, but plugging in an aging Cooper Kupp and Sam Darnold after his one productive season in the NFL is a gamble even from an optimistic lens. It could be exactly what the Seahawks need to get over the hump and support their defense, or it could implode.
Couple that with an underwhelming Week 1 performance against the San Francisco 49ers, and the Seattle offense has far more to prove in Metcalf's upcoming revenge game in Week 2.
Seattle must control the time of possession. That's why Kubiak was hired. A great defense on the opposite side of the ball doesn't mean anything if they constantly have their backs against the wall.
Grubb's offense lost the time of possession battle 11 times last season, and it only had one worse game (38:03 to 21:57) than the difference the Seahawks had under Kubiak in Week 1 (37:58 to 22:02). Even then, Seattle lost by four points on a game-winner. In the Grubb game, the Seahawks lost 31-10 to the Buffalo Bills.
The Seahawks must begin to show in Week 2 that they are better off without Metcalf. By the end of the season, it will be clear whether they were or not. Regardless of his production, Metcalf drew attention from defenders, which opened things up for the rest of the offense. Time will tell if Smith-Njigba can pull similar attention and if any Seahawks receiver can fill the deep-threat role.
Seattle and Pittsburgh kick off at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14. Metcalf won't be returning to Lumen Field, but it will be his first career game against the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
