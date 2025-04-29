Matt Harmon names Seahawks' Tory Horton his favorite Day 3 pick in 2025 draft
Despite rumors that the Seattle Seahawks were going to select a wide receiver early in the 2025 NFL draft, they waited until the fifth round to take Colorado State's Tory Horton with pick No. 166.
Just because Horton was a Day 3 pick, though, doesn't mean he won't be an impact player for Seattle. With an intriguing mix of size and production, Horton can be a security blanket for Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold once he gets his NFL feet wet.
NFL analyst Matt Harmon is extremely high on the Seahawks' fifth-round selection, calling Horton his "favorite pick of Day 3" by any team in the draft.
"He was a top-10 receiver in this class for me," said Harmon. "He was in the same tier of prospects as guys like Jack Bech, Kyle Williams, Tre Harris, all of whom went on the second day."
If not for the injury Horton suffered last season, Harmon thinks he would have gone higher. The Colorado State wideout had back-to-back years with at least 1,100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 and 2023.
"I just think he's a really good player and he's exactly what they needed in this wide receiver room," said Harmon. "They needed somebody with speed, the ability to beat man coverage, good release moves off the line of scrimmage."
Horton joins a Seahawks wide receiver room that includes Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The team traded away DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers at the start of the offseason.
It won't be easy to replace the former Pro Bowl wideout this season, but Harmon is a sure-handed target with a ton of NFL upside.
"I wouldn't be surprised if he makes an early impact because I feel he's pretty pro ready," said Harmon. "I loved this pick by Seattle that they went and got him there."
More Seahawks on SI stories
Grading each pick for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL draft
What Nick Saban said about new Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe
Seattle Seahawks updated depth charts with 2025 NFL draft picks
2025 NFL draft: Mel Kiper shares high praise for Seahawks picks