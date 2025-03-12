All Seahawks

Seahawks could make play for newly-released All-Pro blocker

The Seattle Seahawks don't seem to be investing in their offensive line, so perhaps they could invest in blocking another way.

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) waits for the action to resume in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
After the Seattle Seahawks essentially gutted their roster to open up cap space, it seemed like they would be in active in looking to fix their bieggest weakness, the offensive line, in free agency.

Through the first wave of free agency, however, that hasn't been the case.

Seattle made a small move in signing former Baltimore Ravens lineman Josh Jones, but he's a backup. In terms of the starting lineup, the Seahawks have done essentially nothing while the top free agents fly off the board.

If the Seahawks don't feel like investing in the offensive line, then how about another player who can block for them?

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk
Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers informed fullback Kyle Juszczyk that they will release him at the start of the new league year on Wednesday. A nine-time Pro Bowl selection and former All-Pro, Juszczyk believes he still has plenty in the tank at 33 years old.

"I know I'm not done," Juszczyk said, per ESPN. "I'm definitely not done playing. I've seen zero regression. I think especially, I mean, you can turn on the last two games and please show me where I've regressed, so I have no plans of stopping."

Juszczyk is one of the NFL's last great fullbacks, but he can truly line up anywhere. As a running back, tight end or even a wide receiver, he can be a play-making threat.

In the Seahawks' case, though, they'd likely be more interested in his blocking ability. Juszczyk isn't the biggest player at 6-2 and 235 pounds, but can still block fairly well. He could be good in the backlfield as a bit of extra protection for new starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

All that said, Juszczyk would be the epitome of a luxury good in Seattle. He'd be nice to have, but the Seahawks would probably be better off prioritizing their needs first.

