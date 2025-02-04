Seahawks add two defensive standouts in latest mock draft
When looking at the Seattle Seahawks' roster, offensive line stands out as the most obvious need this offseason.
Seattle's offensive line was, quite frankly, awful in 2024. The Seahawks allowed 54 sacks on the season, tied for the third-most in the league, and failed to get much of anything going on the ground. A revolving door on the right side definitely didn't help, but regardless, it's clear changes are needed up front.
Knowing that, it makes sense why many mock drafts have the Seahawks adding some offensive line help early on, but not ESPN's Matt Miller.
Miller, a veteran draft analyst, released a two-round mock draft following last week's Senior Bowl, and both of Seattle's picks were on the defensive side of the ball. The first of said picks is Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell at No. 18 overall.
"Seattle fans would rather the team address the trenches in Round 1, but general manager John Schneider has shown in the past that he values the linebacker position more than others (i.e., the Jordyn Brooks pick in 2020)," Miller wrote. "So while there's a strong case for Alabama guard Tyler Booker here if Seattle goes all-in on running the ball in 2025, I'm looking more at how Campbell's three-down impact could fill a massive hole.
"Additionally, Campbell would also bring value as a pass rusher on third down, with five sacks in 2024. He is the closest thing coach Mike Macdonald can get to what he had with Roquan Smith in Baltimore."
Campbell had a very strong season en route to a first-team All-SEC selection, recording 117 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. His versatility would be hard to pass up, and at just 20 years old, he still has plenty of room to grow.
It's not just Schneider that values the linebacker position, but Macdonald as well. The Seahawks replaced both of their starting inside linebackers in the middle of the season, and that simply doesn't happen without the coach and general manager valuing the position.
As for the other pick, Miller has the Seahawks taking Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins, reuniting him with a former teammate.
"It's tempting to pick a quarterback-in-waiting here, but the value isn't right. Instead, the Seahawks take another Texas defensive tackle to join Byron Murphy II, Seattle's first-round pick in 2024. Collins is a true nose tackle at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds who can shut down interior rush lanes."
Collins doesn't necessarily stuff the stat sheet, as he had 55 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack this season. However, he did knock down seven passes at the line this season, and that's impressive in and of itself. With Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins both set to hit free agency, Collins could potentially fill a major need up front.
