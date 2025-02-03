Seahawks vet linked to Cowboys as their top 2025 trade target
The Seattle Seahawks are about to go through some big roster changes as they get ready for the beginning of free agency. Their greatest challenge at the moment is clearing enough salary cap room to get under the cap and find some help for their long-suffering offensive line.
The first step towards that goal is most likely going to include moving on from long-time veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who's been a fan favorite since he was drafted 10 years ago. While Lockett still has his moments, he's nowhere near the athlete he was when he entered the league and the writing is clearly on the wall as far as his career is concerned.
For his part, Lockett says he wants to continue playing in the NFL in 2025 - whether it's with Seattle or another team. If he does go elsewhere one destination that makes sense is the Dallas Cowboys. According to Bleacher Report, Lockett should be the 'Boys top trade target this year.
B/R on Tyler Lockett-Cowboys
"In that regard, Tyler Lockett could be a consideration. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator for the Seahawks from 2018-2020, and all of those seasons happened to be strong years for Lockett."
During that three-year run with Schottenheimer, Lockett averaged over 100 catches, around 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns per season. That kind of production would be most welcome in Dallas, where they have a clear number one option in CeeDee Lamb but not much depth to speak of beneath him.
Then again, over the last two years Lockett has looked nothing like he did during that time. Slowed by a leg injury, he only managed 49 catches, 600 yards and two touchdowns this season. If Lockett can heal enough to get that leg brace off there's a chance he could have a comeback type of year, though. For the Cowboys it might be worth a roll of the dice.
