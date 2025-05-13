Seahawks not up for sale despite Trail Blazers announcement
For years now, the Seattle Seahawks' ownership situation has been one to keep an eye on.
When former owner and Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen passed away in 2018, he mandated in his will that the Seahawks, along with his other sports franchises, be sold in the future. Jody Allen, Paul Allen's younger sister, has managed his estate since his passing.
Nearly seven years later, there's still no movement on the Seahawks front, but there is now movement for another one of Allen's franchises.
On Tuesday, Allen's estate announced that it will begin the process of selling the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers, which he purchased in 1988 for just $70 million. In that announcement, the estate was very clear that the Seahawks are still not up for sale.
"The estate of Paul G. Allen today announced it has commenced a formal sales process for the Portland Trail Blazers NBA franchise, consistent with Allen's directive to eventually sell his sports holdings and direct all estate proceeds to philanthropy," the estate said in a statement.
"This news does not affect the Seattle Seahawks NFL franchise or the estate's 25% interest in the Seattle Sounders MLS, and neither is for sale."
In 2023, Jason Hunke - the vice president for communications at Vulcan LLC, the company that includes the Paul G. Allen estate - told the Wall Street Journal that there is "no preordained timeline" for the sale of the Seahawks.
“As Jody said publicly last year, the sports teams are not for sale," Hunke said. "That will eventually change pursuant to Paul’s wishes, but there is no preordained timeline for when that will happen. Interested parties can engage when we establish a sales process at some point in the future.”
Paul Allen purchased the Seahawks from previous owner Ken Behring for a reported $200 million in 1997. Behring announced his intent to move the team to Anaheim, Calif., one year prior, so Allen was instrumental in keeping the team in the Emerald City.
