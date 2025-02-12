All Seahawks

Seahawks predicted to replace Geno Smith with Texas QB prospect

The Seattle Seahawks could look towards the Texas Longhorns to find the future franchise quarterback after Geno Smith.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) warms up prior to the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) warms up prior to the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are going into the final year of Geno Smith's contract this upcoming season.

Smith, 34, has been good for the Seahawks, but he has unable to win the franchise a playoff game in three years as the starter.

Therefore, the Seahawks could look to replace Smith in the 2025 NFL Draft, and The Wright Way Network writer Daniel Alameda believes the team could look to replace their veteran with Texas Longhorns rookie Quinn Ewers.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Ewers fits perfectly into the Seahawks’ current offensive vision. He is a dynamic passer capable of stretching the field, which aligns with the team’s desire to create a more explosive, pass-heavy offense in the future," Alameda writes.

"With playmakers like DK Metcalf, and that running game, Ewers would have a talented supporting cast to work with in Seattle. His ability to make high-velocity throws and his capacity to read defenses will be critical as he transitions to the NFL, and the Seahawks’ offense is built to allow him to grow into a true playmaking quarterback.

"In addition, Ewers’ potential to improve his decision-making and consistency could align well with Seattle’s patient developmental approach. If the team selects Ewers in the near future, it would allow them to bring him along gradually, similar to how other successful quarterbacks have developed in the NFL."

Ewers had his fair share of struggles at Texas, but there's reason to believe those might not translate to the pros. But Ewers doesn't have to start right away for Seattle. He could sit behind Smith for a year, learn and get better as the Seahawks try to ingratiate him into the role.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks into the crowd after the 28-14 loss
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks into the crowd after the 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

