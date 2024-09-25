Seattle Seahawks Projected to Take OT in Latest Mock Draft
The Seattle Seahawks are off to a great start this season, winning their first three games. However, the team has a glaring weakness on the offensive line.
That's why Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick has placed Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery with the No. 31 pick to the Seahawks in his latest mock draft.
"The Seahawks have a void at right tackle, as Abraham Lucas has struggled staying on the field the past two seasons. Ersery, who plays left tackle at Minnesota, is a powerful run blocker with the length and athleticism to win as a pass protector on the outside. His lone experience at right tackle came in 2020. The Seahawks have a staple at left tackle in Charles Cross, but Ersery’s physical tools and collegiate seasoning should allow him to transition to the right side if needed," Flick writes.
Adding Ersery to the trenches for the Seahawks will give them another piece to the puzzle. The team already has Cross and could potentially have something in third-round rookie Christian Haynes on the interior, but the team doesn't have a full offensive line built for the future.
Ersery was the third offensive tackle taken in the mock draft. Texas Longhorns tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. and LSU's Emery Jones Jr. were selected before Ersery in the first half of the round.
If the Seahawks begin to regress and fall back in the standings, maybe they could fall in the range to take one of those guys instead of Ersery in the draft. But for now, the Seahawks hope to pick as late as possible, where Ersery may be an option for them.