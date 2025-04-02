Seahawks projected to take WR with first-round pick in 2025 NFL Draft
The Seattle Seahawks could dip their toes back into the wide receiver waters in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Two years ago, the Seahawks took Jaxon Smith-Njigba to play next to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but with both of them now gone, Seattle may need to replenish at the position.
That's why Los Angeles Times writer Sam Farmer suggested that the Seahawks could take Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 18 overall pick.
"The Seahawks picked up Cooper Kupp, who will help them, but the 6-foot-5 McMillan is built more like a DK Metcalf replacement," Farmer writes.
McMillan, who turns 22 this week, was once considered a top-five pick for the class, and there's a very good chance he may not be on the board when the Seahawks are selecting their guy at No. 18.
If McMillan is still on the board, however, the Seahawks should absolutely consider bringing him on board. McMillan's size and speed is a lethal combination that did well at Arizona and should translate to the NFL.
In three years with the Wildcats, McMillan caught 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns, including over 1,300 in each of the past two seasons.
The Seahawks have other needs, but the team should be adopting a "best player available" mentality, especially when it comes to the team's pick that will begin the draft class.
McMillan could be the player that unlocks a lot of potential for the Seahawks and gets them on a new level.
