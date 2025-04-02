Tyler Lockett linked to Cowboys, 2 AFC teams as potential free agent destinations
In one of their many changes this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks said goodbye to veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett. The Kansas State product was selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft and has spent his entire 10-year career in Seattle.
Lockett has yet to find his new home and with the calendar already turning to April, he might be waiting until after the upcoming draft. Once teams know whether or not they’ll have a rookie wideout coming in, they might be ready to negotiate with Lockett — as well as other veterans.
MORE: Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett hasn’t found his new home in 2025, but there are multiple teams that could use his talent.
Once that happens, there are several landing spots for the 32-year-old. Pro Football Network identified three teams where Lockett would be a fit, including the Dallas Cowboys — where he could reunite with former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. In addition to knowing the new head coach well, Lockett would fill a need.
”There are decent odds that the Dallas Cowboys plan on addressing the receiver position with their first pick in the NFL Draft, but if they view Lockett as a reasonable Band-Aid that allows them to address other needs for an owner that is always in win-now mode, why not?” — PFN
In addition to the Cowboys, PFN sees him as a potential fit with the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans.
While they do see him making the roster at all three spots, PFN says he’s not the difference-maker he once was. They even referred to Lockett as a “voice-in-the-room type of addition for a team that is already comfortable with its nucleus of pass catchers.”
That’s not exactly a glowing recommendation, but it could be why no one has been in a hurry to bring the veteran in.
