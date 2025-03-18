Seahawks Pursued top free agent TE before he re-signed with NFC foe
The Seattle Seahawks have radically transformed their passing game in less than two weeks. Out go Geno Smith, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, in come Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdez-Scantling.
While the Seahawks now look drastically different at both quarterback and wide receiver, their tight end room remains mostly untouchded. However, it wasn't for a lack of trying.
During a press conference on Monday, New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson revealed that the Seahawks were one of the teams that pursued him in free agency, with the Denver Broncos being another.
However, a conversation with new head coach Kellen Moore convinced him to stay in New Orleans. He signed a three-year, $30.75 million deal with the Saints last week, the largest contract in terms of total money for any tight end this offseason.
"I called Kellen and it was like 11, 12 o'clock at night and I was like, 'What's the deal? Why do you guys want me, really?'" Johnson told reporters. "He got on the phone and we talked it out."
Johnson, 28, is coming off the best year of his career with 50 receptions for 548 yards and three touchdowns. He was particularly productive late in the season with wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed sidelined due to injuries, catching 27 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown in the final six games. However, he wants to be at his best when his teammates are on the field, not off of it.
"To be totally honest, it makes me happy but it also makes me upset, because I don't want to just be a guy that's used when guys are (injured)," Johnson said. "That's the one thing I'm going to work on this season, is putting a complete season together where from start to finish, nobody can tell whether he came on late or he came on early.
Noah Fant, Seattle's top tight end, had 48 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown last season. He has one year left on his deal with a cap hit of $13.5 million.
AJ Barner, a 2024 fourth-round pick out of Michigan, had a solid rookie season with 30 receptions for 245 yards and four touchdowns, and made a solid case for being the team's top tight end going forward.
While the Seahawks missed out on Johnson, their tight end room is in a decent spot right now.
