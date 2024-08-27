Seattle Seahawks RB Kenny McIntosh Making Strong Roster Push
Kenny McIntosh has seemingly been on the Seattle Seahawks' 53-man roster bubble the entire offseason, but throughout the preseason, he's made a very strong case to be the team's third running back.
McIntosh, a 2023 seventh-round pick out of Georgia, capped the preseason off in style, taking his lone carry of the game 56 yards to the house in Seattle's 37-33 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. In total, he finished the preseason with 142 yards and a touchdown while averaging 8.4 yards per attempt.
After scoring the first touchdown of his young career, McIntosh finished the game with a strong sense of pride.
“It meant everything, to go out there and showcase my talent, my ability," McIntosh said after the game. "Show the coaches that they can trust me out there on the field. Special teams, offense, wherever they allow me to step on the field. It was three big games for me.”
In his final collegiate season, McIntosh established himself as a dual-threat running back for the national-champion Georgia Bulldogs. The Ft. Lauderdale, Florida native rushed for 829 yards and 10 touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry and added 505 yards and two touchdowns on 11.7 yards per reception in 2022.
However, McIntosh was only active for three games as a rookie and didn't get much of a chance to show what he can do. This preseason marked his first good look at the NFL level, and he made the most of it.
"Kenny Mac, another example of a guy that's been working really, really hard," head coach Mike Macdonald said after the game. "For him to have an opportunity to make such a great play, just really happy for him. Really happy for where he's at. He should be proud of himself."
McIntosh now awaits Tuesday's 1 p.m. PT deadline for roster cuts, although he seems to have a pretty good chance of sticking around as the No. 3 running back. Seattle may even keep four running backs, with George Holani also pushing for a roster spot in the Seahawks' backfield.
"We can be special. We have the right pieces," McIntosh said of Seattle's offense. "I feel like we have the right [offensive coordinator] that we trust and believe, that we’ve been growing with. Building this foundation. If you trust and believe in the process and the plan, I feel like we can go far.”