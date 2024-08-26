Will Seattle Seahawks Cut WR Dee Eskridge?
Training camp has come to an end for the Seattle Seahawks, who must now narrow down their roster from 90 players to 53 by Tuesday at 1 p.m. PT.
Among the players who will be anxiously awaiting their fate is fourth-year wide receiver Dee Eskridge, who was a second-round pick out of Western Michigan in 2021.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox predicts Eskridge won't be part of the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster.
"Through three seasons, the 27-year-old has caught a mere 17 passes and played only 373 offensive snaps. With DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo and now Laviska Shenault Jr. on the roster, he is unlikely to find an offensive role in 2024," Knox writes. "This means Eskridge will have to show he's invaluable on special teams to make the final roster. Unfortunately, he has only returned 17 kickoffs [and played] a mere 45 special teams snaps in the NFL. He had a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown in the preseason finale, but it may have come too late to secure a roster spot. The new dynamic kickoff rule could give Eskridge an outside chance to stick as an extra return option. But Shenault also has return ability, and the Seahawks likely signed undrafted free agent Dee Williams with the new kickoff in mind."
If Eskridge is cut, he will have a chance to be claimed by any of the other 31 teams on waivers. If he goes around the league without anyone wanting to claim him, the Seahawks (or another team) will have the chance to sign the fourth-year wideout to their practice squad.