Seahawks reschedule dates for 2025 mandatory minicamp
The Seattle Seahawks just wrapped up their second week of OTAs (organized team activities) on Thursday, and due to a recent schedule change, it may be their last.
According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks will now host their mandatory minicamp from Tuesday-Thursday of next week, when they originally had scheduled their final week of OTAs. They originally set mandatory minicamp for June 17-19, so they moved it forward by exactly one week.
By moving mandatory minicamp forward, the Seahawks now have the option to host additional OTAs the following week, though it's not yet clear if they will. If they decide to hold those workouts, they will likely focus on the younger players while giving the veterans an extra week of summer break. before training camp in late July. Other teams have taken this approach in the past.
The NFL allows teams to host 10 OTAs over a three-week span, with attendance being voluntary. Mandatory minicamp - which attendance is mandatory for, shockingly enough -typically concludes the final phase of the offseason program, though that's obviously not always the case.
After their final workout of the offseason program, be it at OTAs or minicamp, they'll then dismiss for a five-six weeks before reconvening for training camp in late July.
After that, they'll face Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason opener. They'll also face the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 15 and the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 23. They're expected to host at least one joint practice with the Packers in Green Bay, which is still somewhat new for them as Carroll pretty much never held joint practices over his 14-year tenure.
