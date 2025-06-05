NFL Network to broadcast all 3 Seahawks preseason games this year
NFL Network will broadcast 21 total preseason games this August, including all three of the Seattle Seahawks' contests. Two of those will be home games at Lumen Field in Seattle.
The game of highest interest, of course, will be the Seahawks hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on the first day of the preseason (outside of the Hall of Fame game the week before). Seattle will host Pete Carroll, Geno Smith and the Raiders at 7 p.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 7.
Seattle's first two games will be at home before they visit the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug. 23 — the second of four games broadcast on NFL Network that day.
While it may seem like a nationally broadcast game could benefit fans watching locally, live preseason games on NFL Network can be subject to blackouts in the local markets, according to the NFL announcement. That could mean fewer Seahawks fans can watch the game, not more. The announcement didn't specify which games are subject to blackouts. A full list of ways to watch NFL Network broadcast games can be found at this link.
Here's a full list of the Seahawks' three preseason games, along with their dates and times.
- Week 1: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network
- Week 2: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network
- Week 3: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 at Green Bay Packers, NFL Network
Those three games will lead up to Seattle's regular season opener versus their bitter rivals. The team will have a week off following the game against the Packers before the San Francisco 49ers visit the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Sept. 7.
