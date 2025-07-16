Seattle Seahawks' rookie is driving league-wide holdout, insider reports
The Seattle Seahawks have been impacted by the ongoing second-round pick dilemma this offseason. 30 out of 32 players taken during the second round of the 2025 NFL draft remain unsigned, and Seattle has two of those players on their roster.
At No. 35 overall, Seattle selected South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. They also made a selection at No. 50, taking Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo. Both players are expected to have a large role during their rookie campaign, but need to be signed before the Seahawks can get them on the field.
RELATED: Seattle Seahawks should be highly concerned about second-round holdouts
While most teams needing to sign their second-round picks are waiting to see what happens with the rest of the league, Seattle might not have that luxury. With the 33rd and 34th picks signed (Carson Schwesinger with the Cleveland Browns and Jayden Higgins with the Houston Texans), Emmanwori is next on the list. Both Schwesinger and Higgins received fully guaranteed deals and Seattle may be forced to do the same with Emmanwori.
As Greg Bell of The News Tribune says, Seattle’s approach will influence how the rest of the league handles their deals.
“The agents for all the other picks in the round are waiting to see if the Seahawks do what the Texans and Browns did, or whether Schneider continues his and the NFL’s usual course of not guaranteeing rookie contracts beyond round one.” — Bell, News Tribune
That’s a lot of pressure on Seattle, and they can thank Houston for setting the tone. The Texans essentially forced Cleveland’s hand with Higgins’ contract, now the Seahawks’ might force everyone else’s.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Former Seahawks QB makes list of worst NFL coaching hires since 2000
Analyst names Seahawks among teams most likely to regress this year
Speed demon named under-the-radar Seattle Seahawks rookie to watch
Busted Day 2 draft pick named worst Seahawks rookie from 2024 season