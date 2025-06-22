Seattle Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe picks an unfortunate NFL role model
Jalen Milroe has a chance to prove he deserves a shot at being the future face of the Seattle Seahawks. While Sam Darnold has the job locked down for 2025, the Seahawks are looking for their long-term answer, which is why they used a third-round pick on the Alabama product.
It won't be easy for Milroe, who has to figure out how to improve his accuracy and consistency. That said, plenty of quarterbacks taken later than him have found ways to find success, including Brock Purdy, the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. The final pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy, not only became a star but also just signed a five-year, $265 million contract extension.
Throw in the fact that he worked under Klint Kubiak, who is now the offensive coordinator in Seattle, and it makes sense to hear Milroe is looking to the divisional rival for inspiration.
"What’s unique about Brock is he played in the same system that I’m in right now," Milroe said via Eric Williams of Fox Sports. "So, it’s been great to see the tape and see some of our reads and play calls and watching him play."
"He understands his feet are tied into the read and pocket integrity. When he plays on time, that’s when he’s at his best and he’s been most efficient. That’s what I’ve been able to capture as I’ve studied his game."
Just because it's understandable doesn't mean it's what fans want to hear. It's much easier to hope for failure from rivals than to think about favorites learning from them. That said, if it helps Milroe succeed, then it will be worth it in the end.
