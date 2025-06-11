Seahawks' Sam Darnold aims to beat fluke allegations
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold earned a well-deserved raise this offseason.
The former No. 3 overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract after leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record as their starting quarterback.
It was Darnold's best season in the NFL by a country mile, but people are still doubting his abilities to be a winning quarterback for a great team, especially after the Vikings lost in the NFC wild card to the Los Angeles Rams in January.
ESPN insider Dan Graziano is among those skeptical of Darnold's ability to maintain that success.
"The somewhat tepid market for Darnold in free agency indicates that there was a fair bit of skepticism around the league about the sustainability of his breakout 2024 season. Seattle got a pretty nice deal -- three years, $100.5 million and just $37.5 million guaranteed -- and if Darnold does play the way he did in Minnesota, it'll look like a massive steal. If Darnold reverts to the jittery, turnover-prone ways of his early career, Seattle is likely in for a rough campaign. But at least the Seahawks aren't committed to him beyond this season," Graziano wrote.
"Drew Lock and third-round rookie Jalen Milroe are the other current options on the roster if Darnold falters. As of now, coach Mike Macdonald has been very clear Darnold is the starter and that it would take an injury to change that. Expect Darnold to get the year, or at least the bulk of it, to prove that 2024 was not a fluke."
There are a lot of different variables for Darnold, especially going into a new situation and team. He has brand new receivers to work with, a whole new offensive scheme to learn and a different level of expectations.
Darnold proved last season that he is capable of being a successful NFL quarterback, not it's time to show that he is without a shadow of a doubt.
