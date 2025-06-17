Sam Darnold's former Vikings teammate Justin Jefferson named NFL's best WR
If new Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is going to prove that his 2024 seasoin with the Minnesota Vikings wasn't a fluke, he'll have to prove he's more than just the supporting cast around him.
In Minnesota, Darnold found himself in a fantastic situation to succeed. The Vikings had a very solid pass-blocking offensive line last seaosn, which is something the Seahawks cannot say. They also had very strong receiving options, including T.J. Hockenson (though he missed much of the season due to injury), Jordan Addison, and most importantly, Justin Jefferson.
Jefferson, who turned 26 on Monday, has been an absolute monster since entering the league in 2020. He's had more than 1,000 yards in each of his five seasons, and his average of 96.5 yards per game is the most in NFL history. He and Darnold made for a great pairing last season, as he had 103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns, tied for the most in his career.
Recently, Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson named Jefferson as the NFL's best wide receiver, a well-deserved honor.
"Justin Jefferson is the best wide receiver in the NFL and he’s on a trajectory to be one of the best receivers ever," Johnson wrote. "The Minnesota Vikings‘ sensation enters 2025 with the NFL record for receiving yards per game (96.5). Putting that into greater perspective, the next closest player (Ja’Marr Chase) is at 87.5 receiving yards per game.
"Even with Jefferson only playing 10 games in 2023, he has the NFL record for most receiving yards through five seasons (7,432). The second-closest player, Torry Holt, had 6,784 receiving yards in 80 games. We should all wait another decade before calling him one of the best receivers ever, but he’s certainly the best wide receiver in the NFL right now."
Now in Seattle, Darnold won't have the luxury of throwing to the league's best receiver, but that doesn't mean his set of weapons is bad. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an emerging star, and Cooper Kupp is always a reliable option when on the field.
Darnold will definitely miss having Jefferson around, but he should settle in with his new receiving corps in time.
