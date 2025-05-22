Seahawks share tribute following death of Colts owner Jim Irsay
The Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the NFL are mourning the loss of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.
Irsay died in his sleep Wednesday afternoon at the age of 65.
The Seahawks released a statement in regards to Irsay's death on social media.
"The Seahawks are deeply saddened by the passing of Jim Irsay. We extend our sincere condolences to the Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts. Jim's enduring passion for the game and leadership helped shape the NFL community for decades. His legacy will continue to resonate across the league," the statement read.
The Colts also released a statement from COO Pete Ward after news of Irsay's death had surfaced.
"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," Ward said.
"Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts, in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family, were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve them."
"Some of Jim's fondest moments came from his youth working training camps in Baltimore and growing relationships with players, coaches, and staff whom he considered his extended family. He worked in every department before he was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived to Indianapolis. After he took sole ownership in 1997, he led the Colts to a long series of division titles and brought the city its first Super Bowl Championship. Jim's love and appreciation for the NFL, in addition to its history, tradition, and principles influenced him to become a steward of the game throughout his 50-plus years in the League."
The Colts will visit the Seahawks on Dec. 14, where they will likely have an emblem on their uniform honoring their late owner.
