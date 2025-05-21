Why Seahawks may struggle in home games again in 2025 NFL season
The Seattle Seahawks are working through their schedule for the upcoming season.
They will face their NFC West rivals San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams twice per season as usual, but they also have games against the NFC South, AFC South, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
However, the Seahawks face an incredibly difficult home schedule, which could hinder their chances of making it back to the playoffs.
"Some of Seattle's toughest games will be at home this year, which could be a problem for a team that went just 3-6 at home in 2024. The Seahawks will be hosting four teams that made the playoffs last season (Texans, Rams, Buccaneers, Vikings) so they can't afford another year of struggling at home," CBS Sports contributor John Breech wrote.
While the Seahawks have some tough tests at home, there are some positives to their schedule that will allow them to find some balance.
"The Seahawks get to start and end the season with the 49ers, which could be viewed as a good thing, because Seattle always seems to be playing its best football in Week 1 and Week 18," Breech wrote.
"Over the past five years, the Seahawks have gone a combined 9-1 during those two weeks, so they'll likely be extremely confident going into both games. Another good thing for the Seahawks is that Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp will likely both be out for revenge this year, so they'll likely be extra motivated to beat the Rams (Kupp) and Vikings (Darnold)."
The Seahawks will spend the next three months or so getting ready for that season opener against the Niners at Lumen Field.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks training camp battles: Projecting starting offensive line
Criminally underrated edge rusher named Seahawks’ best kept secret
New Seahawks star named 1 of 5 rookie WRs who will outplay draft value
What Mike Macdonald said about Seahawks rookie TE Elijah Arroyo