Seahawks tumble in NFL power rankings after Week 1 loss vs. 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks are frustrated after a 17-13 loss to the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 inside Lumen Field.
The loss prompted Bleacher Report to push the Seahawks down four spots in its most recent power ranking. They were ranked No. 17 before the game, but now they are at No. 21.
"The good news for the Seattle Seahawks is that a beleaguered offensive line that has received its share of criticism over the offseason allowed just a single sack of new quarterback Sam Darnold," Bleacher Report contributor Gary Davenport wrote.
"The bad news is that one sack (by Nick Bosa) resulted in a Darnold fumble that sealed the game. And that Darnold's Seahawks debut featured just 150 passing yards. And that Seattle gained just 84 yards on the ground on 26 carries.
"The Seattle defense deserves credit for helping keep the Seahawks in this game. But if Jake Moody could kick, this game wouldn't have been as close, and Seattle's offensive anemia is legitimately concerning given that they were the only NFC West team to lose in Week 1 ahead of a trip to Pittsburgh in Week 2."
The teams ranked below the Seahawks are the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.
While the Seahawks struggled to score against the Niners, other teams struggled more than they did. That should be an encouraging sign for what's to come.
The Seahawks will have a chance to move up in the power rankings in Week 2 when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers.
More Seahawks on SI stories
CBS names cornerback Seahawks’ biggest remaining roster need
Seahawks studs & duds from heartbreaking Week 1 loss to 49ers
Takeaways from Seahawks’ loss to 49ers in 2025 season opener
Riq Woolen beaten on 2 crushing plays in Seahawks loss to 49ers