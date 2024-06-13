Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Eyes Big Second Season for Jaxon Smith-Njigba
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the deepest receiver groups in the NFL with Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and second-year pro Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who only scratched the surface on what he can do in his rookie year.
Smith-Njigba, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, caught 63 passes last season for 628 yards and four touchdowns, which are sound numbers for a third receiver in an offense.
He also earned the respect from his teammates in the process.
“He was great with the chances and opportunities that he had. He took advantage of them very well and made a lot of plays," Metcalf said.
Now that he has one season under his belt, Metcalf is expecting a little more from the 22-year-old wideout.
“I think the next step for Jaxon (Smith-Njigba) in my opinion, is just continue to be consistent along with everybody else, just come in here every day and just being the same player from day one. So there's no hiccups during the season or no hiccups during training camp. Everybody knows what they're going to get from Jaxon, from 14, from Lock (Tyler Lockett), from everybody on the Seahawks. So just consistency all across the board," Metcalf said.
Smith-Njigba will have to learn Ryan Grubb's offense, his third different system in as many years, but if he's able to act like his veteran teammates, he could be in line for another successful season, which could give him more opportunities and targets in the 2024 campaign.