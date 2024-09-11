Should the Seattle Seahawks Re-Sign Preseason Star Jamie Sheriff?
The surprise of the preseason for the Seattle Seahawks isn’t up for debate. Undrafted rookie edge rusher Jamie Sheriff stole the show in his three exhibition games but was waived by the team during roster cuts and claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers the next day.
Now, The Sheriff is back on the market — sort of. Sheriff was waived by Carolina on Tuesday following the news defensive tackle Derrick Brown would be placed on injured reserve season-ending knee injury in the Panthers’ season opener.
With Brown on IR, the Panthers signed running back Mike Boone and cornerback Lonnie Johnson to the 53-man roster. That left one spot still needing to be vacated, and Sheriff was waived as a result.
For Seattle to sign Sheriff to the practice squad, he would have to first clear waivers, which they are capable of doing 24 hours after he was waived unless claimed by another team. If the Seahawks were to claim him, they would have to make room on their 53-man roster.
We don’t know the exact time the Panthers completed the transaction, but that’s an option sometime Wednesday. Carolina could also re-sign Sheriff to their practice squad once he clears, as they have one spot available.
Seattle, on the other hand, is currently maxed out at 16 players plus outside linebacker Kenneth Odumegwu, who is exempt as an International Pathway Program (IPP) player. Someone would have to be waived or released to re-sign Sheriff.
Should The Seahawks Bring Sheriff Back?
Yes. Why wouldn’t you? In three preseason games, the JUCO product and former South Alabama standout totaled eight tackles, three sacks and 12 pressures. We know preseason doesn’t mean much regarding regular season potential, but he’s a guy that could be developed at the very least.
Sheriff is 24 years old and is already familiar with Mike Macdonald’s defense. He was signed to the 90-man roster in early August and spent a good chunk of training camp with the team — including the preseason. Seattle wanted him back after roster cuts, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson, but Carolina jumped at the opportunity to bring in a young standout.
In his NFL debut against the New Orleans Saints, Sheriff played 17 defensive snaps for the Panthers and didn’t log any raw statistics or pressures. He received a 61.5 overall grade and a 62.6 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus.
Let’s just be honest: The Panthers’ defense was obliterated in a 47-10 season-opening loss. That’s probably not the best game to evaluate Sheriff’s potential in a regular-season contest.
There is, of course, the subject of who Seattle would waive or release to make room on the practice squad. The Seahawks have three outside linebackers currently on the practice squad in Odumegwu, Tyus Bowser and Tyreke Smith — tied for the most of any position group.
Odumegwu doesn’t count against the 16-player limit, so Bowser or Smith make the most sense in regard to parting ways. Macdonald, however, has a connection to Bowser (played under the now-Seahawks head coach in Baltimore) and Smith was originally a fifth-round pick by Seattle in 2022. Both present unique ties to the current Seahawks regime.
It depends on who Seattle likes more. If they view Smith and Bowser as better practice squad prospects than Sheriff, he probably doesn’t get re-signed. Bowser has 19.5 career sacks but has dealt with injuries the last two seasons and is 29. Smith is the same age as Sheriff.
Seattle doesn’t need four outside linebackers on its practice squad unless there is a player at another position who is hanging on by a thread. They could waive someone at another position and make another move later.
Regardless, the Seahawks should act fast to bring the preseason star back. He caught onto Macdonald’s scheme quickly and could become a roster candidate eventually if given time to develop.